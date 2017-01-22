Police: Man found driving car with missing tire faces multiple charges

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is facing a number of charges after state police found him driving a car with a missing tire.

State troopers say Arthur Reed, 46, from Castleton, was driving with not only a missing tire, but with plenty of damage to the car.

They later found that Reed had driven off the road, which caused damage to the car. Police say he lost the tire after reentering the roadway.

Troopers say Reed was driving drunk and also had heroin on him.

Reed was arraigned and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail.