Patron gets ‘Seen Rat’ discount on restaurant bill after she claims she saw rat while dining

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s the receipt seen around the Folsom Facebook groups accompanied by a post saying a guest at Fat’s Asian Bistro in Folsom saw a rat while dining.

It’s eye catching because the receipt seems to back up the claim, offering a discount labeled ‘Seen Rat.’

“The manager put it verbatim what the guest saw or stated, that’s not normal practice,” Restaurant Group Manager Kevin fat said.

That’s prompted a lot of jokes online, but Fat, the Chief Operating Officer of Fat’s restaurant group, isn’t taking the matter lightly.

“In our 14 years in Folsom, we have not experienced something like this before,” Fat said.

The poster first shared the story on Thursday night, saying she was posting for a friend who doesn’t have a Facebook account. The woman writes that her friend was disturbed when a rat reportedly ran around her feet that night. The woman says her friend notified her server at Fat’s Asian Bistro, but no manager came over.

Instead, the check arrived with the ‘Seen Rat’ discount on the bill.

“That’s something that that manager at the time thought was appropriate, [it’s a] learning lesson,” Fat said.

Fat stands by his staff though, saying he believes they acted appropriately. He says they immediately contacted pest control who responded and didn’t find any sign of rats.

The social media post made its way to the Sacramento County Environmental Management Department.

A health inspector visited and inspected the restaurant and says they found no evidence of a rodent infestation.

“For example there were no droppings, there were no live or dead bodies, no nesting, no gnawed food packages,” the inspector said.

Additionally, the restaurant passed scheduled inspections last year with no mention of rodents. However, the health inspector says a rat could have been inside at some point.

“I think with the weather, it’s possible that one came in, maybe the back door, and maybe wandered around the dining room and was chased back out,” the inspector said.

Fat says that while a rat never has been found on the property, they do take the issue seriously and they are making efforts to reach out to the person who had the bad experience.