Local travelers concerned about heading South after severe weather wreaked havoc

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – Right now most southern flights have been running on time except for delayed flights to Charlotte and Tampa. Those heading to the South are somewhat concerned.

Brad Jones is from the Albany area. He’s heading to Atlanta for business but he’s a little worried about traveling after tornadoes Saturday night and the weather that’s still to make landfall in the state.

Jones also has an hour drive after he flies into Atlanta. While he’s hopeful, he says the weather is just an added frustration when he’s traveling.

“Well you always have to be concerned about delays and then especially if you have connections and trying to make that and so you just have to be very aware of what’s going on at all times,” said Jones.

As for flights heading to Albany from the South, there is a delayed nighttime flight to Atlanta and changes for flights  from Orlando.

