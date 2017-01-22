Local boy scouts compete in Klondike Derby

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Here in the Capital Region we know how to make the most of winter, especially boy scouts.

More than 100 boy scouts from Rensselaer and Columbia counties competed in a number of winter challenges at the annual Klondike Derby on Saturday.

The event at the Rotary Scout Reservation had boys race in homemade dog sleds and even compete in a snow shoe obstacle course.

“It actually develops leadership, teamwork, camaraderie, and gives them the life skills they need to go on into adulthood,” John Nolan, Committee Chair for Troop 528, said.

A quick fun fact: The Klondike Derby gets its name from the Gold Rush in the Klondike Region of Canada at the end of the 19th century when thousands of men trekked through snow and ice in order to survive in the winter.

