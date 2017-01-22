Fundraiser, bone marrow donor drive held for local bus driver

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fundraiser and bone marrow donor drive will be held for a local bus driver.

Richard DiBenedetto has been diagnosed with MDS and bone marrow cancer that can only be cured with a bone marrow transplant.

This event will be Sunday, at the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department and goes from 12 p.m until 5 p.m.

“Be the Match” will be there for anyone looking to be a part of their bone marrow registry.

Catered food from Carrabba’s Italian Grill, a bake sale, and a Chinese auction will be offered.

Tickets can be purchased for $16 at the door. Proceeds will help DiBenedetto in his quest to find a match.