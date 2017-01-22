Decade later local food drive continues to feed thousands

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) – One in six people go to bed hungry every day in the U.S. millions don’t have access to the food and nutrients they need. One local woman is on a mission to change that.

It started out as a simple idea ten years ago.

“Went out with a clean paper bag with an explanation, delivered it to my neighbor’s houses on the route that I walked,” said organizer Kathy Busch.

Guilderland resident Kathy Busch is a nurse, taking care of others isn’t just her job, it’s a part of who she is.

““I have seen what hunger looks like. It haunts me,” said Busch.

So she started the Neighborhood Food Drive, sending out bags to neighbors, asking them to fill them with food donations.

Her husband, Dr. Bob Busch, supports his wife but just didn’t think it would work.

“I told her zero would return,” said Dr. Bob Busch.

But the response was overwhelming.

“50 returned full, plus extras. So I was proven wrong,” said Dr. Bob Busch.

Kathy wanted to see the event continue to grow. A decade later, and even she couldn’t have predicted this.

“This year we have well over 100 volunteers picking up in their own neighborhoods,” said Dr. Bob Busch.

From 1,000 pounds of donations in the first year to 36,000 in 2016. That’s enough for about 26,000 meals.

“It feels great. It really gives you great hope. You hear about all the bad things going on. But people’s hearts are very good,” said Dr. Bob Busch.

Volunteers of all ages now collect bags in communities around the region. People like 14-year-old Anna Abbruzzese, who has been a part of the event for more than half her life.

“It makes me feel really good that I’m actually helping people that don’t have a lot of food,” said Abbruzzese.

And Chris Van Woert, who has made it a family affair.

“I’ve got my two girls and it’s something they look forward to doing every year,” said Woert.

All the food comes to the Food Bank in Latham and then it is distributed across the region.

“It’s very emotional. It’s overwhelming,” said Kathy Busch.