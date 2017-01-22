Crews respond to structure fire on Third St.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 181 Third Street.

Officials say the call came in just before 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning. When firefighters arrived, they arrived to heavy flames on the first floor.

The fire became so hot at one point, that it melted the siding on the building next door, 183 Third Street.

They were able to knock the fire down in about a half hour.

Albany Fire Department says the two-story wood frame apartment building was occupied at the time. Officials say four people lived in the building. One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Red Cross has been notified and the cause is still being investigated.