Calling hours held for local bar owner who passed away Tuesday

(NEWS10) – A procession was held Saturday in honor of a bar owner who always put others before himself.

Calling hours were held today for Donald Birch. For 31 years, Birch served free buffets every Sunday at his tavern, The Saw Mill Tavern in Schenectady.

He was also an avid motorcyclist and Saturday motorcyclists and community members came out to honor him. They hosted a procession which ran from his tavern to the Glenville Funeral Home.

A company called Action Transportation even volunteered some of their fleet for the event.

79-year-old Birch died peacefully on Tuesday.

Happening Monday, a funeral service will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home at 1pm followed by a procession to Donald’s final resting place at Parkview Cemetery.

