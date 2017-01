TROY, NY (NEWS10) – Around 11:38am Saturday ,Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 631 4th Street.

The fire occurred on the second floor of a two-story apartment.

Two families lived in this apartment and 15 people have been displaced.

There were no injuries reported and the fire took only 15 minutes to put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is providing immediate emergency aid to all 15 people displaced.