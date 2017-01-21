Wounded Ohio student reported to be critical, but stable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hospital officials say a student wounded in a school shooting is still listed in critical condition, but is stable.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus didn’t release any other information Saturday on 16-year-old Logan Cole. Police have said he was a random victim of a 17-year-old senior who wielded a shotgun Friday morning at West Liberty High School.

The youth faces a preliminary charge of assault, with an initial hearing scheduled Monday.

Cole’s family has asked for prayers for him and for the shooter and his family.

The shooting was reported just as classes were getting underway at the school complex, which is surrounded by farm fields 45 miles northwest of Columbus. Authorities have said heroic staff members stopped the shooter and had him pinned down when police arrived.

