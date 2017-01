PETERSBURGH, NY (NEWS10) – A man was flown to Albany Medical Center after a serious crash in Petersburgh Saturday afternoon.

State police said a two car head-on crash on Route 22 sent two people to the hospital.

The Jaws of Life was needed to rescue a male driver who was flown out for lower body injuries.

The other driver, a female, suffered minor chest injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the conditions of the victims are still unknown at this time.