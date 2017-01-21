Thousands from Capital Region convene in nation’s Capital for Women’s March

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – In a crowd of several hundred thousand, it’s estimated that well over a thousand people came to the nation’s Capital from the Albany region.

From Saratoga and Albany counties, busloads of people joined the massive crowd, not as a protest, but to promote women’s equality to the Trump administration.

“I’m here today because I was compelled to. It’s the first time I’ve ever done this before. I had to,” said Guilderland native Monica Ouellette.

“To tell everyone that women matter. We’re more than 50% of the population and that we don’t agree with some of the things with the new administration,” said Waterford native Kathy Gavitt.

“Nationwide, the rights of many people were destroyed during the campaign and I think they need to be spoken for,” said Wilton native Darlene Garrity.

Many from the Capital Region first met up with Congressman Paul Tonko of Albany.

“You know there’s a big divide in our country. The way to heal is to allow people the chance to share their thoughts and to address many efforts that can unite us,” said Congressman Paul Tonko.

“I’m here for my daughter’s future. Who are you sending the message to? I’m sending it to the President,” said Halfmoon native Ximina Acosta.

Many here said their message was for the new administration without mentioning Donald Trump by name. They want to wait and see what happens.