Several arrested after state police bust Lowe’s theft ring

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police have made several arrests in a larceny and return theft ring.

Police say the suspects go to Lowe’s stores around the Capital Region stealing merchandise from one store and then returning it a different store, in exchange for gift cards.

Police say the operation involved the suspects using distraction techniques, or waiting until the cashiers were busy with customers, where they would then walk with full shopping carts past all points of sale. The shopping carts were reportedly filled with high priced items and covered with air filters and rugs as they left the stores to an awaiting vehicle outside.

Five people involved have been arrested. Troopers say there could be more people behind bars soon.

Domiyon Taylor, 32, of Schenectady, Michael McCullough, 53 of Amsterdam, Samuel Gilbert, 31, of Schenectady, Thomas Dashnaw, 46, of Schenectady, and Sarah Travis, 21, of Clifton Park, were all charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of stolen property. Some face additional charges.

Police say this ring spanned outside the area as well, even as far as Springfield, Massachusetts. The total loss for the Lowe’s in Halfmoon is estimated to be around $140,000.