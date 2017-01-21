Man accidentally shoots, kills wife after mistaking her for an intruder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WRAL) — It was early morning. Deputies surrounded a home in North Carolina on Dee Dee Place.

George Ezzell is a neighbor across the road.

“I couldn’t imagine,” Ezzell said. “I thought someone had tried to break in.”

Deputies say that is exactly what 49-year old Billy Williams thought. Early Friday morning, there was a noise at the front door. A child in the home alerted her father.

Williams opened the door and fired one shot from a gun, authorities say, but the person at the door was his wife: 48-year-old Gina Williams.

Deputies say she returned from overnight work-shift hours earlier than expected. The bullet hit Gina in the neck.

Deputies say they arrived to find Billy on the front porch, fighting to save his wife’s life, but she did not survive.

“Billy, he is a good guy,” Ezzell said. “It’s going to be real hard, but he will be ok.”

Ezzell says the Williams’ are a tight and happy family, and well-liked in the neighborhood.

“You pray for the family, it’s going to be a tough one,” Ezzell said.