Governor Cuomo requiring insurance companies to cover reproductive health care

Credit: NY Governor's Office/Twitter
ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo took action Saturday to safeguard women’s health care currently received under the Affordable Care Act.

Cuomo put out a plan requiring insurance companies to cover medically necessary abortions and most forms of contraception at no cost to women.

This after President Donald Trump said he will repeal Obamacare as soon as possible.

Cuomo said Saturday his move will ensure women in New York access to reproductive health care, no matter what happens in the federal government.

