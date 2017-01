COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four men accused of torturing a man inside a Colonie hotel have now pleaded guilty.

Shane McAllister, Mark Skaggs, Dallas Fox and Michael Grimmett each entered a guilty plea to violent assault stemming from last year’s attack in June.

They’re accused of abducting and attacking a co-worker inside the Days Inn Hotel in Colonie. Police say they assaulted the victim for hours, punching, kicking and even stabbing him.