Firefighters in Nassau respond to fire at a home of one of their own

NASSAU, NY (NEWS10) – Firefighters in Nassau responded to a home belonging to one of their own.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke pouring out of his house on Maple Avenue Saturday afternoon. Fire Chief Rob Valenty says they may have found out about the fire so quickly because the home belongs to one of their department veterans.

“Russ the Phoenix family I’ve known them my entire life. Russ just got out of chief of ambulance he’s been an active firemen with us for 15 years 20 years something like that. Good member of the community great member of the department along with his kids, his wife, great friends of my family, “said Chief Valenty.

Fortunately, nobody was injured and crews were able to put out hot spots throughout the house and in the basement.

The cause remains under investigation.