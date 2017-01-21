25-year-old Autistic man rescued due to Project Lifesaver after wandering away from home

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – It was early Saturday morning the Albany County Sheriff’s office received a call from a mother who said her son went missing. 18 minutes later, they were able to find him on Locust Park, all because of Project Lifesaver.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says Project Lifesaver is a service for people with Alzheimer’s, Autism, traumatic brain injuries, or cognitive disorders that could cause them to wander.

They place a watch-looking device with an FM transmitter on an individual’s wrist or ankle. That transmitter sends a signal that helps them locate the individual quickly. Apple says this service helped them rescue a 25-year-old with autism early this morning.

His mom said she believed he climbed out the window of their Broderick Street home. But since he was wearing that special device, they found him less than a half hour after her call.

He was unharmed and less than a half mile away on Locust Park wearing only pajamas.

“The whole purpose is to bring people home safe and not have to recover them and call them and tell them they lost a loved one,” said Sheriff Craig Apple.

It’s a free service and Apple says they offer it to others just beyond the borders of Albany County. As of today apple says they have about 50 people on the program.