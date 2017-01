BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman accused of sexually abusing a young victim over the course of several years has pleaded guilty.

Jeanne Mosher pleaded guilty to two felony counts of sexual assault of a child. She’s expected to be sentenced to 40 years to life.

Mosher, along with her husband, Michael Mosher, were initially charged with more than 50 counts of child abuse.

Michael pleaded guilty to two felony counts earlier this week. He also faces 40 years to life when sentenced.