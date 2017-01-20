Timeline of Inauguration Day events

Timeline of Friday’s events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times EST):

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

— 8:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church

— 9:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

— 9:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

— 10:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

AT THE CAPITOL

— 11:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks

— 11:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

— 11:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

— 11:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

— 11:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

— 11:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

— 12:12 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

— 12:18 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

AFTER THE CEREMONY

— 12:30 p.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front

— 12:54 p.m.: President’s Room signing ceremony

— 1:08 p.m.: Luncheon

— 2:35 p.m.: Review of the troops

— 3 p.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

— 7 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway