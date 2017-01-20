People rally for affordable health care in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just an hour before President Donald Trump took his oath of office, health care officials, families and advocates in Albany demand assurance they won’t lose health care coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Supporters met with the National Save My Care bus tour outside the State Capitol.

They fear a repeal would result in a $3.7 billion loss to the state budget and a loss of coverage for three million New Yorkers.

“We are the creators, the people standing here, and they are the takers,” Elliot Easton, of East Greenbush, said. “That is what they are trying to do to us. It is we who have created this situation, we have created these reforms and we need it to continue to grow and expand and not be sliced away.”

Republicans say there will be no repeal until a new plan for universal coverage is approved.