New Zamboni delivered to Mass. ice rink

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – An intricate operation to get a new Zamboni on the ice at a local skating rink.

It’s tricky because the rink is on the third floor.

“A lot of people ask that question,” Clem Ferris, of Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires, said “I honestly don’t have a really good answer other than when that building was constructed in 1961, they decided to put, I think the first of its kind indoor ice rink, for the Berkshires on top of our basketball court and it’s been there ever since.”

While its 1978 gas powered Zamboni may not be original, Executive Director Chris Jacoby says it’s had a good run.

“It’s served us well, but it’s been here an awfully long time,” Ferris said. “It may have been here when I was playing hockey in the 70s.”

For the last 40 years, the machine prepped the playing field for state championship high schools teams, Speed and figure skating clubs and family outings.

“We’ve had some issues where the machine has broken down and interrupted a lot of programs, but this is going to be consistent. A new machine. It’s great for the community.”

The purchase and hoist of this sleek 2000 Olympia wouldn’t have been possible without them.

Jacoby says when the need for an upgrade became evident, the club began fundraising and set up a GoFundMe account and started receiving donations.

Many of which came from those who didn’t want to see their old stomping grounds melt away.

“The president of Berkshire Bank, Mike Daley, is a former club member and hockey player and he and the bank decided to help get us started with a 30,000 grant,” Jacoby said.

So, it’s out with the old and in with the new.