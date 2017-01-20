Mother accused of breaking her 9-week-old baby’s arm, leg

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested mother accused of abusing her 9-week-old baby.

Police say they began investigating Ashley MaryFrances Howlan, 27, after receiving a tip that her baby suffered a broken arm and was being treated for the injury.

The infant was admitted to the hospital and police say after further investigation found that the infant also had a broken leg.

Howlan was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned and released on $2,500 bail.

The Colonie Police Department, New York State Police, and CPS of Saratoga County assisted with the case.