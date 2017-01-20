Animal Crackers recalled over risk of life-threatening allergic reactions

Calif (NEWS10) – D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. is recalling particular packages of its famous Original Animal Crackers.

The company issued the voluntary recall because the affected packages of crackers may be packaged with other cookies that contain milk power, leading to problems for people who are allergic to milk.

In serious cases, the issue could lead to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The recall affects 32 oz bags of cookies distributed to Walmart stores in Utah, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, California, Arizona, Washington, Louisiana, Oregon, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Nevada

The following information is also included on the recalled bags:

Best By Date : 07SEP17

Bag Lot Numbers : LC120716 and LD120716

Case Lot Number : L120716

UPC code : 7232091022

Consumers who have purchased the recalled cookies are urged not to eat them and return the bag to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8am to 5pm EST.