Amsterdam hopes for a fulfilled promise of job creation by Trump

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many celebrated as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

A Trump Inauguration Party was held at Herk’s Tavern in Amsterdam. Many people said they hope Trump can bring manufacturing back to the city since it was once known for its manufacturing industry. But it is now filled with vacant factories that have yet to be demolished.

“I’m hoping the manufacturing can come back, and there’s a lot of room for it,” Michaela Joyce said. “I mean, obviously, a lot of things have to be demolished and taken down. You know, at one time, the city was the number one manufacturer of brooms, rugs, buttons.”

One of the president’s promises on the campaign trail was job creation – something many said Amsterdam needs.

“I think they’re going to realize everything’s not free anymore,” Philip Bracchi said. “It’s time to go to work, and they don’t like it.”

Vietnam veteran Michael Delsanto said he believes Trump will take a stand for veterans who sacrifice their lives for the country.

“The guys that did a number of tours – I only did one tour – but the guys that did a number of tours in Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and all that, some of these guys are coming back real messed up,” he said. “They shouldn’t be waiting to get their comp when they have a head injury.”

Most people in the city said they hope Amsterdam can go back to being prosperous like it used to.