5 Wits Albany, live-action adventure attraction, opens at Crossgates

By Published:
5-wits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 5 Wits, a new destination for adventure and thrill-seekers, opens Friday in Crossgates mall.

The attraction is a unique entertainment destination named after the five senses, which when activated, make an adventure more realistic.

5 Wits Albany gives you and your friends the opportunity to learn how to get out of some sticky situations through creativity and problem-solving.

It’s a live-action experience that physically immerses players in the center of an adventure.

Players work as a team to solve a series of challenges. Their responses determine how the adventure unfolds; resulting in a different experience each time they play.

5 Wits Albany is holding a reception celebrating the opening night Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and the founder of 5 Wits, Matthew Duplessie will be there.

Guests are welcome in before and after the reception.

