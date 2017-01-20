1/20 Pet Connection: Socks

Socks: I am about a year and a half, neutered of course, and up to date on all my shots. My name is Socks…yes like what you wear with sneakers . I know there are all varieties and I am definitely of the athletic kind. As a mix of probably sheltie and border collie, I love to work and have a lot of energy to complete any task.

My foster mom and my handlers at adoption clinics think I have a talent and a drive to do agility. My previous two-legged sister worked with me every day on obedience and I can sit, down, jump over objects, stay, and focus. I really love to learn and to have my mind challenged. My ideal new family would keep up my obedience work and hopefully pursue agility training. I need to keep my mind occupied and my energy burning. I am a little too interested in cats.

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589