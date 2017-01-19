Vermont police looking for missing woman last seen Saturday

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Mary Lou Hamilton, 53, was last seen at 244 Scotch Hill Road in Fair Haven, Vermont on Saturday. Hamilton reportedly has a cell phone but it has not been active for several days, police say. She is said to have last used her phone on Saturday to send a text to her children.

According to police, Hamilton has not been at work all week which is uncharacteristic of her.

She is described as a white female with short brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’8” and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray with blue sleeve Princeton College sweatshirt, blue jeans, and hiking boots.

Police say she is described by her doctors as “chronically suicidal” and having “little regard for her safety.” She does take medication for seizures but it is unclear if she has the medication with her.

Hamilton is said to operate a 2014 grey Honda Pilot and should have a tan pit bill mix named “Moby” with her.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police at 802-775-8002.