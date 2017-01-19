Suspicious door-to-door solicitor reported in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A questionable solicitor had several people in Schenectady calling police. Neighbors are worried a woman going door to door late at night is part of a scam.

Police got few calls about this woman. One man caught her on surveillance camera and you aren’t able to tell who she works for since there is no logo or marking on her jacket.

“[She] wanted to come into the house, [she] was kind of pushy, you know?” Bill Miller, a resident, said.

It was a strange encounter for Bill Miller in Schenectady. His surveillance camera shows a woman on his front porch late at night. She told him she was selling clean energy, but didn’t have anything to show for it.

“Even after we told her we weren’t interested, she still kept on trying to work her way in and find out information about us, like what kind of bills we had, how long we lived here,” Miller said.

It didn’t sit right for other neighbors either.

“The whole thing was super uncomfortable,” said another resident, Courtney.

One mother was home alone, she had just put her children to bed.

“She tapped at her clipboard and said, ‘I have a permit, I have a permit, it’s okay,’ and I said I’m not opening the door. It’s 8 o’clock at night, it’s freezing rain, there’s no reason for someone to be out soliciting at that hour.”

And she’s right. City law prohibits solicitation after daylight. Police eventually found the woman with another after they got several calls. They say she had the necessary permits, but that people did the right thing by calling them.

Without an identifiable logo, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s a scam.

“They should have some sort of ID or emblem or something,” Miller said. “She didn’t have anything.”

Police encourage anyone to call them if they ever feel uncomfortable or concerned about a solicitor.