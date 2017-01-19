Schenectady Police searching for 2 people who fled vehicle stop

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police have confirmed they are searching for two people in the area of Stanley and Steuben Streets.

Police are currently on scene near the corner of Craig Street and Emmett Street.

Schenectady police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle with a potential shooting suspect inside in the Stanley/Steuben area.

Police say the suspect was from a domestic call at 1318 state street around 6:12 Thursday morning. One shot was fired in that earlier incident and no injuries were reported.

Police say there were two or three people in the car. Those people fled. One is in custody at this time. Police found the car, a blue Nissan.

Martin Luther King Magnet Elementary School is currently on lockdown.

News10 ABC has a crew on the scene and will continue to bring you the latest details.

