Schenectady police investigating hit and run, car hits several other vehicles

By Published:
schenectady-hit-and-run

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police are also investigating a string of hit and run car crashes in the city.

The crash happened in the area of Golf Road and Route 7, right around the same time police were searching for suspects about a mile away.

A man who lives in the area described to NEWS10 ABC what he saw.

“Dark Ford Taurus comes, boom, just hits the Audi, almost spins it to like a fishtail and the gas just kept going, she just kept hitting the gas, like she knew she did something wrong, and she just decided to take off,” Raymond Thomas said.

It’s not clear yet if the two investigations are connected.

 

