Public safety meeting held in Arlington, VT regarding recent crime

ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — An uptick in serious crimes in a small Vermont community has people living there on edge. To help ease fears, there will be a community meeting Thursday night.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and people say they want to find some comfort and maybe, some ways that they could protect themselves.

“What this was, was really kind of a wake-up call for all of us,” Rev. Kathy Clark of Federated Church of East Arlington said.

“I was surprised that this happened up here and it just sort of jolted me,” said resident Donna Libbey.

Libbey, like others in the small, close-knit town of Arlington, feel uneasy given recent break-ins and the murder of 81-year-old Helen Jones. Some are sharing their concerns with Clark.

“For some folks, they just need an opportunity to express that fear and that’s part of the role of a pastor is to listen,” Clark said.

Clark decided she needed to do more than just listen. She is organizing a meeting at the church Thursday night with Vermont State Police to address concerns.

“What can we do together to keep each other and ourselves and our families safe, and I know that Lt. McCoy’s indicated that he’s going to bring written materials that folks can take home with them,” Clark said.

Next door to the church, older members of the community shared a meal and their thoughts on Thursday evening’s question and answer session.

“So I want to come tonight and see if there’s some pointers that maybe, I missed in New York and I could use again,” Donna Libbey said.

Libbey used to live in New York City but, she moved to Arlington to get away from crime.

“I thought, ‘Oh I’m free from all that fear,’” Libbey said.

Sandra Preble isn’t waiting for Thursday’s meeting to take safety measures. She installed an alarm system at her home last week.

“You know I feel better,” Preble said. “I sleep better at night because it’s working.”

Reverend Clark expects a large crowd.

“We should be able to fit about 150 people,” Clark said. “It will be very tight.”

She says police will not discuss details about the homicide investigation, something many here are eagerly waiting for.

“Yeah [such as] if they caught them,” Preble said. “If they caught whoever did this horrible thing to that poor woman.”