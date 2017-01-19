Police make arrests in connection to burglary in Troy apartment complex

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy police have arrested an individual in connection to a reported burglary Wednesday afternoon in the Griswold Heights Apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw perpetrators running from the scene. Following a chase, they were able to capture two men.

Police say they arrested Edmond Dingee, 20, of Albany and charged him with burglary, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and obstruction of governmental administration. A second person was detained but was later released, according to police.

Dingee is accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and reportedly brandished a firearm in the commission of the crime. He was arraigned and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail.

Police say an apartment in Building 8 was the scene of the crime, and there are no reported injuries to the victim.

Police are still investigating the incident.