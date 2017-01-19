Pittsfield PD seek public’s help locating vehicle involved in hit-and-run

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Pittsfield.

Just after 6:50 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Linden Street and Robbins Avenue. According to police, the suspected vehicle left the scene heading westbound on Linden Street.

The vehicle is described as a brown or gold Toyota sedan with windshield and front end damage.

The pedestrian has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsfield police at (413) 448-9700.