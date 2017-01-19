NYS cracking down on repeat toll violators

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State is cracking down on drivers who skip out on paying tolls.

The measures are primarily aimed at repeat offenders. Those violators will now face stronger penalties.

Governor Cuomo is warning drivers, if you skip out on paying tolls three or more times within a five-year period, or if you owe $200 or more in fees, you’ll lose your car registration.

The state says it’s losing upwards of $16 million a year from repeat toll violators.

Governor Cuomo says its time violators pay their fair share. The money, he says, is used toward maintaining roads, and would allow the state to begin moving forward with a new automatic tolling initiative, similar to what is currently being put in place along the Mass Pike.

Officials say such a tolling system would decrease congestion and modernize New York’s transportation.

The Governor says if you’re not from New York and skip out on tolls in the state, you’re not off the hook.

He says he is in the works of settling agreements with other states and Canadian provinces to apply the new regulation to drivers from those jurisdictions as well.

For more information on paying toll fees visit: http://www.thruway.ny.gov/upt/