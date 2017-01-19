NY AG offers guidance on ‘sanctuary’ immigration policies

The Associated Press Published:
eric_schneiderman_flag_ap_img

NEW YORK (AP) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is offering local governments guidance on how they can put laws and policies in place to limit their participation in federal immigration enforcement activities under the Trump administration.

Schneiderman issued the guidance on Thursday.

He says public safety depends on trust between law enforcement and communities. The Democrat says no local law enforcement agency should have to put that trust at risk to carry out Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s “draconian immigration policies.”

The guidance says local New York law enforcement agencies can take several steps. They include refusing to enforce non-judicial civil immigration warrants and denying requests from federal officials to hold onto people in custody who haven’t been charged for more than 48 hours.

The Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s