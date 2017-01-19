Mom streams toddler taped to wall so she can clean the house

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (CNN) – A Facebook Live stream has an Ohio community and its police department concerned.

In it, a mother jokes about taping her young child to a wall so she can clean house while the toddler screams.

“You got the best mom in the whole wide world.”

An 18-year-old mom who we are not identifying because she hasn’t been charged went live on Facebook, showing a toddler taped to the wall as she cleaned the house.

“Don’t make me put more tape. Now sit still. You can see the TV from right there. You’ll be all right.”

With his mouth taped shut you can hear him crying in the background, as she tells her Facebook Live audience why the boy is stuck to the wall.

“You can’t clean with the running around tearing up? Tape them to the wall. You can’t cook or none of that because they running around? Tape them to the wall.”

Abc six fox 28 learned about the Facebook post from a concerned viewer who saw the video

A complaint was filed with children’s services but officials declined to comment telling us they do not talk publicly or confirm they have received referrals.

Just days after the post, this woman was live back again, this time telling her telling her audience, how she was contacted by family services and is no longer taping the boy to the wall.

“They called children services on me so *bleep* now he in the corner, what you going to do? *bleep* call children’s services now, *bleep* I don’t give a *bleep*. This time y’all can take him.”

No charges have been filed against the woman as of now but police say they will look into the incident.