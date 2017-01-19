Local young engineers designing the cities of tomorrow

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After qualifying for nationals in the “Future Cities Engineering Competition” for the last two years, the New Lebanon Middle School are preparing for this year’s regional competition on Saturday.

This year’s team is made up of smart, intuitive middle-schoolers, just like last year.

To enter the competition students created, and wrote an essay about the past and present of the future city they created, called “Renswyck.”

Renswyck is a city based on tourism in the 2116. Renswyck had problems with crime, crumbling infrastructure, and a lack of public spaces. New Lebanon’s crack team of young engineers designed ways to fix those problems.

Now, Renswyck has a futuristic maglev transportation system that runs above the streets. The streets are now for pedestrian use only.

Air and noise pollution don’t exist because the city no longer uses fossil fuels. Instead, the team designed fuel cells and wind turbines to keep the city running.

The students say there were some sticking points during the process, but they worked through them as a team.

You learn a lot about the engineering process and what it’s like to be an engineer,” said 8th grader Jayden Tompkins. “They give you a problem and you have to solve it on a certain deadline and meet all the criteria and requirements.”

“I think it teaches us how to make the world better,” said 7th grader Forest Chaput. “How to futurise and make problems into solutions.”

The future cities of our world will be built by someone, and a few New Lebanon students say they want to be engineers just because of this competition.

Renswyck is up for judging at the regional competition this weekend. New Lebanon won there last year, and is hoping for another W and another trip to nationals.