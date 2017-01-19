Local high school band performs in Washington for inaugural festivities

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – It was the chance of a lifetime for a high school band from Montgomery County to perform in Washington for a presidential inauguration.

“They are so pumped,” Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Band Director DiAnne Mott said. “Excited and so are the adults. Each moment. They just want to be part of history.”

One hundred kids from Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville High School were bussed in for three performances at Fort McHenry, the Jefferson Memorial, and the National Cathedral. They were welcomed by a state senator and a congressman.

“This is so exciting for O-E St. Johnsville to represent not just Montgomery County but all of New York,” Sen. George Amedore said.

“I’m just pleased as can be,” Congressman John Faso said. “Gave them a flag that hung over the Capitol.”

Capital Region HS Band performs for Inauguration at Jefferson Memorial.

Coverage tonight. pic.twitter.com/im0RHqlA8q — Tim Lake (@TimLakeNews10) January 19, 2017

The band performed in new uniforms. It was their first trip since the school merger a decade ago.

Liam Sammons played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.

“They’ve never done anything like this,” his father Steve Sammons said. “Good to get down here. Most of them have probably never been out of St. Johnsville.”

“At this age, he probably doesn’t understand it’s once in a lifetime experience,” his mother Eileen Sammons said.

The high schoolers were the last performers at the National Cathedral before it was shut down for the new president Donald Trump.

“It didn’t matter – no woman or man – Trump or Clinton,” Connie Grant, of St. Johnsville, said. “It’s a great experience for them.”

The band has been planning the trip since Summer 2016, so no matter who won, they were going to come to Washington to perform.