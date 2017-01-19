Former mayoral candidate sentenced on petition forgery charges

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former candidate for Mayor of Troy has been sentenced on petition forgery charges.

Ernest Everett was ordered to spend 15 days in the alternative to incarceration program, as well as pay a $250 fine. He was convicted on forgery charges and accused of signing statements saying he witnessed signatures on petitions that he was not actually present for.

The petitions were part of the democratic primary handed in to the Rensselaer County Board of Elections in early July of last year.