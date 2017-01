ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Terrance Kelly, the driver from Saturday’s fatal car crash in the area of Western Avenue and Lenox Avenue was arraigned Thursday on DWI charges.

Kelly told police officers he had been drinking the night of the crash, according to court papers.

Police say he also failed several sobriety tests.

Kelly was sent to jail on $10,000 bail.

William Yager IV who was sitting in the back seat of the car, died in the crash.