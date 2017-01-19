Business growing for hair salon that only caters to clients with curly hair

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local salon is making waves in the hair industry, catering to clients with curly hair only.

“I love all kinds of curls,” Ron Suriano said.

In fact, Suriano is a curl specialist and owner of Moisture Salon in downtown Schenectady, a place solely for those with naturally curly hair. His journey began while working for traditional salons in New York City.

“And they just weren’t for me and I came upon a Craig’s list post for a curly hair assistant,” Suriano said.

From there, his passion for curls blossomed based on conversations he had with many curly haired people.

“They really don’t feel safe going into traditional salons,” Suriano said.

Inspired by his mother who had naturally curly hair and hated it her whole life, Suriano eventually opened his own salon four years ago.

“I feel like this is my way of giving back to her by showing curly haired people that they can love what they have,” Suriano said.

And curly haired clients have been flipping over the salon ever since.

One of his methods is cutting hair dry, but he also takes a great deal of time coaching clients about their curls and how to properly take care of them.

“You know, this is why your hair is doing this, and they go, ‘oh!’ it’s like that ah-ha moment,” Suriano said.

From a few moments three days a week, to a bigger space and an appointment waitlist for up to two months, the business is growing about 33 percent each year.

“Because it’s not just a haircut with me, it’s an experience,” Suriano said.