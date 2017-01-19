2-month-old baby mauled to death by family dog

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 2-month-old baby girl is dead after police in Texas say the family’s German Shepherd bit her numerous times.

San Marcos police and EMS were called to Sagewood Trail around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an unresponsive child, identified as Skylar Dean Julius, with animal bites.

The baby’s father, who is in his 30s, told investigators he fell asleep while the child was napping in an infant bouncer that was sitting on the same couch the father was sleeping on. The baby’s mother was at work. When the father woke up about 20 minutes later, he found the baby on the floor, “unresponsive and cold to the touch.” Most of the bite marks were on the baby’s abdomen.

“As you can imagine a new parent, very fatigued and tired so when the child was asleep he thought, ‘Here’s my opportunity to catch a little nap,’ so he fell asleep and awoke to the child injured,” said Cmdr. Kelly Earnest with San Marcos police.

Julius was taken to Central Texas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m.

Animal Control impounded the family’s German Shepherd, which they’ve had since it was a puppy and has been in their home for more than eight years. Animal Control says the dog was submissive when they approached it. The dog will be impounded for at least 10 days before authorities determine whether or not the dog will be euthanized. Cmdr. Earnest says the family will have the choice to reclaim the dog.

“The family reports that the dog was always good with the child, again the child was new to the family but the dog didn’t have a history of being aggressive,” said Cmdr. Earnest. “As you can imagine the family is very traumatized and upset, they’ve suffered two losses. First their infant daughter and also their family pet.”

Cmdr. Earnest said she was not able to comment if any charges will be filed. Police say there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol used by the father.

The couple does not have any other children. Since the case involves a child, Child Protective Services is also investigating.