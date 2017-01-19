1/19 Pet Connection: Scrappy

Scrappy is a happy go lucky yellow lab mix, male. Scrappy is perfect in his crate and has excellent house manners. This boy is just a happy guy!

He is fine with other dogs – male or female, but we would prefer to pair him with a female. Scrappy does great with kids – ages 10 years old and up. We recommend older kids because this boy has some energy and we would be afraid he would knock a little one down. If you are looking for the classic labby mix – who is ready to go hiking and then hang out and watch a movie – then Scrappy may be just the fit for your family! Scrappy is a little too interested in cats.

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589