HOUSTON (CNN) – A young woman who lost her foot to cancer is now an Instagram sensation.

In 2016, Kristi Loyall was diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma and had to have her right foot amputated.

Kristi’s first question to her doctors was whether or not she could keep it. She was and is now taking her Instagram followers on an epic journey of her foot in various places.

Dead end of my leg #amputee #skeleton #foot #funnybone #cancer #onefootwander A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:03am PST

Broadening my horizons #amputee #skeleton #foot #funnybone #cancer #onefootwander A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

Working on my tan #amputee #skeleton #foot #funnybone ##cancersucks #cancer #tan #pastyaf #onefootwander A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

I love lamp #amputee #skeleton #foot #funnybone #cancer #epithelioidsarcoma #cancersucks #lamp #ilovelamp #onefootwander A photo posted by cancer foot (@onefootwander) on Oct 10, 2016 at 7:24pm PDT

Kristi hopes the account will offer hope and prove there is life after cancer.

See more of her photos on her Instagram account.