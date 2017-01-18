VT police still looking for man missing for 3 years

Related Coverage Vt. Police find no further evidence after searching river for missing man

PAWLET, Vt. (NEWS10) — Police are still searching for a missing man.

Three years ago on this day, Jan. 18, Jonathan Schaff, 23, was involved in an altercation at the Riverside Pub in Granville, New York.

He was last seen leaving the pub on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.

Schaff was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black Carhartt jacket. He has a tattoo of a spider between his fingers and a tattoo of an eagle on his chest.

After an investigation, it is believed he may have been on Vermont Route 149 in Pawlet, Vt. near Newmont Slate Company or Sheldon Concrete.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.