Tips: How to push past weight-loss plateau

(NEWS10) — When you start or recommit to a fitness program, you often find success at first. You’re slimming down and the pounds are coming off, but then you hit a plateau. There are ways to break through.

Most people who’ve committed to a weight loss program have heard of the dreaded plateau. You’re exercising, you’re eating right, but the pounds aren’t coming off.

Health experts say this happens when your metabolic rate, or the rate at which you burn calories, drops. The metabolism is largely regulated by muscle, but you lose some muscle along with the fat when you’re dieting.

That means you can end up burning fewer calories than you did when you were heavier, because you have less muscle.

Here are some tips for pushing past the plateau:

Review your habits. Make sure you haven’t slacked off on workouts or healthy eating.

Add more movement to your day. Think outside the gym and take opportunities to increase activity all day long.

Rev up your workout. Increase your workout time or the intensity of your exercise. Weightlifting will increase your muscle mass and help you burn more calories.

If these things aren’t effective, think about cutting some calories, provided this doesn’t put you below 1,200 calories a day.

If none of this works, talk to a doctor or dietitian.

Whatever you do, don’t give up and go back to old eating or exercise habits. Remember even modest weight loss improves chronic health conditions related to well-being.