Sources: Driver accused in fatal hit & run that killed Guardsman expected to be arraigned

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sources say that a driver accused of a fatal hit & run that killed a National Guardsman is expected to be arraigned Wednesday night.

**Same sources tell me suspect is expected to face charge of Leaving Scene of Accident Causing Personal Injury or Death w/out Reporting. — Anya Tucker (@Anyaon10) January 18, 2017

Just before 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 8, police received a call from a motorist on Watervliet-Shaker Road stating he struck what he believed to be a person lying in the road under the I-87 overpass.

When police arrived they found a deceased male. He was identified as Rudolph Seabron, 57, of Rome, N.Y.

Police said it is unknown how Seabron ended up on the road, but it is believed he left Philly’s Bar and Grill around 3:15 a.m. and walked west on Watervliet-Shaker Road.

Seabron was a member of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade as a Master Sergeant. He was at the New York State Armory in Latham over the weekend for a drill.

Police said Seabron joined the New York Army National Guard in 1996 after serving in the Marine Corps. He served in Iraq in 2004, Afghanistan in 2008, and Kuwait in 2012.