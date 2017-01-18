Researchers find elephant protein that may help in the war on cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSL) — Researchers in Utah are hoping they have found a key to fight the war on cancer and that key involves protein from an animal.

Inside a petri dish, Dr. Joshua Schiffman shows us how a synthetic elephant protein actually attacks human cancer cells as highlighted by the glowing green.

“We’ve made it in a lab,” Dr. Schiffman said. “We’ve introduced it into these cells. It is remarkable. The lab is just so excited.”

It comes after years of work at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Schiffman says this is the first time he saw this happening.

“Oh, it was probably one of the most thrilling experiences I’ve ever had as my career in medicine,” Dr. Schiffman said.

Researchers studied the blood of elephants from the Barnum and Bailey circus, and one at Hogle zoo, all with one idea in mind.

“Elephants almost never get cancer, and we think the reason why is they have extra copies of this cancer-fighting protein,” Dr. Schiffman explained.

That protein, called P-53, is showing some very exciting potential for Schiffman and his team in a battle that is very personal for him. As an oncologist, he treats children with cancer.

“When I was 15, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of childhood cancer,” Dr. Schiffman said.

It’s an experience that he says pushed him to do what he does today.

“And I watch those videos of those cells dying, every morning when I wake up and every night before I go to bed,” Dr. Schiffman said. “Because this, for us, this is our inspiration.”

“The team here is now working with a lab in Israel to synthesize that protein, and then test it here on animals,” Mike Anderson said. “If all goes as planned, they could start human testing in about three years.”

While there’s no guarantee that this elephant protein will work in humans, Schiffman says he and his team will continue working long hours to give it the best possible chance.

“The elephants have had 55 million years of research and development, to really design the perfect cancer-fighting protein,” Dr. Schiffman said. “We say that cancer doesn’t sleep, and neither should we.”

While researchers continue to move into the next phase of this study, Schiffman also pointed out the Hunstman Institute will need to raise about $2 dollars to complete the animal and human trials.