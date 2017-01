LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – First responders arrived at a Latham apartment complex Wednesday night for a reported suicidal man.

The incident took place at Valley View Apartments in Latham. Police, an ambulance and fire personnel were at the scene.

Police confirmed a suicidal man was holed up inside one of the apartments. Late Wednesday night, police were able to get inside, and the man was taken to the hospital.